15N protests: Activists report Cuban law enforcement intimidates, threatens, censors

The signs of solidarity with Cubans who are facing shortages on the island continued on Monday in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – Activists in Miami and Havana reported the Cuban government deployed the military and law enforcement to harass, intimidate, threaten and censor activists who wanted to hold peaceful demonstrations for change.

While pro-government demonstrators were allowed to express themselves in public on Monday, some of the activists who are tired of the government’s failures reported they were not allowed to leave their homes.

Rev. Alberto Reyes Pías, a priest of the Archdiocese of Camagüey, is a critic of the Marxist–Leninist socialist state’s self-praise. He uses Facebook to protest the suffering amid shortages of food and medicine.

Reyes has said Cubans who dare to complain are forced to live under the threat of “a judicial system that convicts and doesn’t allow a defense.” On Monday, he said priests had received threats.

Abdel Legrá Pacheco, a Democrat who lives in Havana, said two young people threatened him and told him to stay home on Monday. He said he looked out the window and saw a suspicious person who appeared to be monitoring him.

Ad

Artist Yunior Garcia, a leading activist in Havana, reported that aside from not allowing him outside of his home since Sunday, he didn’t have access to the internet on Monday morning.

Reyes, Legrá, and Garcia reported the Cuban government used resources to keep them from participating in an anti-government demonstration on Monday.