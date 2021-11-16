Man’s crime spree starts with stabbing in Little River, ends with carjacking in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Jonathan Morales turned 18 about a month ago. He was out on probation on Monday when he stabbed a woman, crashed, ditched a car, threatened a man, and stole his car, police said.

A woman told police officers she was walking at 200 NW 79th St., in Miami’s Little River when Morales drove up in a silver 2002 Toyota Solara and threatened her with an ice pick.

“Give me everything,” Morales said, later also asking that she transfer money to his CashApp account, which she did not use, according to the arrest form.

Morales stabbed the woman three times during a struggle to take her purse, police said. She held on to the driver’s side door and Morales dragged her as he drove away, police said.

A witness told officers he heard her screaming, saw her covered in blood, and moved his silver 2006 Lexus RX 330 to intervene. He said Morales struck his SUV, so he decided to follow him and confront him.

Morales ditched the Toyota near Northeast First Avenue and Northeast 60th Street in Little Haiti. When the witness confronted him, Morales pulled out a knife and stole his Lexus, police said.

Morales drove northbound on Northeast 60th Street towards North Miami Avenue and got away. A detective found Morales in the stolen Lexus at 19563 NW 57th Ave. and officers arrested him.

Morales confessed while officers questioned him, police said. The silver 2002 Toyota Solara wasn’t his either. His phone number has a Northern California area code, police said.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the woman injured in Little River to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Morales was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, carjacking, armed robbery, and grand theft.