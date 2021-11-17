Authorities arrest suspect in Sawgrass Expressway shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have arrested and charged 29-year-old Brandon Jack Beever in connection with a shooting reported on the Sawgrass Expressway on Veterans Day.

The shooting was reported just after 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of US-441 on Nov. 11th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, the victim was driving a Nissan Altima in the center lane when the driver of a Mercedes approached the victim’s vehicle from the right lane.

The driver then pulled out a gun and fired two shots toward the right side of the Nissan. One of the bullets shattered the passenger-side window of the Nissan, Reyes said.

“We believe this may have been a road rage incident. There is no reason whatsoever why someone would shoot a human being based on a traffic infraction,” said Reyes.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as a 63-year-old William Fyfe, suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass.

Beever is charged with attempted felony murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. He is being held without bond.