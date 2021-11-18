911 calls detail rolling ambush on Broward County roadways

A 19-year-old woman was killed during the gunfire that erupted early Monday morning in Broward County.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Newly released 911 audio sheds more light on the shootings that happened miles apart in Broward County early Monday morning.

You can hear a woman pleading for help as the car she was driving in came under the attack of gunfire.

“Somebody shot in my car. You’re shot? She’s shot. I have a friend. The friend is shot. ... She’s bleeding.”

It happened Monday around 2 a.m. and police believe the victims may have been targeted.

Investigators say several people were leaving the Grand Cafe restaurant and bar Flamingo and Pembroke Road, and shortly thereafter, Miramar police say someone in a car started shooting at an SUV and a Black Infiniti near Pembroke Road and University Drive.

Local 10 News cameras spotted a bullet-riddled car at the intersection, along with a number of shell casings.

Two victims were injured in the shooting and raced to the hospital in critical condition. One of them, a 19-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

“They’re shooting they’re still shooting,” a woman can be heard saying on a 911 call. “They started shooting at somebody else. Oh my god, they’re shooting.”

The shooter allegedly kept going, eventually making their way into Davie and shooting at another car along South Pine Island Road. A third woman was then shot. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or their car. If you have any information about the shootings, you are urged to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.