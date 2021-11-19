Coral Springs police and SWAT on scene of man with gun making threats

Coral Springs police and SWAT are on the scene at the Waterside community after a man starting shooting into the air and threatened to kill people.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are advising residents and anyone in the Waterside community to avoid the area of Wiles Road and Creekside Drive after a man with a gun has barricaded himself into a home and is threatening to shoot people. Local 10 News is at the scene.

According to police, a 25-year-old Margate man arrived to his mother’s home in the Waterside community. At one point, he began to argue with her. During the dispute, he allegedly took out a gun and placed it on the kitchen counter. The mother, fearing for her safety, left the home and called police.

When they arrived, police say the man walked outside and fired shots in the air.

BREAKING: @CoralSpringsPD and SWAT in the Waterside community after a man started shooting into the air and threatening to kill people. Police say he got into a fight with his mother and then barricaded himself inside a home after she left to call police. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/NWSJVsTuA2 — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) November 19, 2021

Local 10 News at the scene has learned that the man has been in and out of the house and has been telling police that he will shoot and kill anyone who “bothers” him.

Police are concerned about the safety of residents and a SWAT team has been called in.

Ad

Park Springs Elementary is on lockdown, but police have contained the scene and don’t believe there is a threat to anyone at the school.

Police believe the gunman is alone, but are concerned that he may be in possession of multiple weapons based on his threats.

(This is a developing story. Local 10 News at Noon will have live coverage. Refresh this page at Local10.com for updates.)