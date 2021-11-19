Broward Fair worker who fired shots appears in court

Brandon Craig, 40, shot twice into the air during a dispute and one bullet struck a 91-year-old woman's foot, police say. He made his first court appearance Friday.

MARGATE, Fla. – A former Broward County Fair employee appeared in court Friday, a day after he was accused of firing a shot that came down and hit a 91-year-old woman.

Margate police say Brandon Craig, 40, was arguing with another fair employee, apparently over a woman. Investigators say he pulled out a gun and fired twice into the air around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, hours before the fair’s opening day.

One of those bullets hit a 91-year-old woman who lives at Waterside Landing, a senior living community that borders the fairgrounds to the east.

She was rushed to Broward Health North with a gunshot wound to one of her feet. She is expected to be OK.

Craig was arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and carrying a concealed firearm.

In court Friday morning, Craig told Broward Circuit Court Judge Tabitha Blackmon that he has asthma and was having issues breathing during the hearing.

“The nurse is here so I’m trying to get an inhaler so I can breathe,” he said.

Blackmon ultimately found that there was probable cause and ordered Craig to have no contact with the victims.

He was given no bond for the time being, but the judge said he does have a right to an Arthur hearing in order to possibly get bond.