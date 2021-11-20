78º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at Tropical Park

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County
Annual Walk to End Alzheimers takes place in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people gathered in southwest Miami-Dade County to take part in a charity walk for a great cause.

The Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Tropical Park on Saturday morning.

Local 10 News’ Will Manso was there, and he was joined by several members of the WPLG family.

Last weekend, more than $350,000 was raised from Broward County’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This week, it was Miami-Dade’s turn to host the event.

“We’re here to bring awareness,” said event chair Mike Sarasti. “A lot of people know about the research that’s happening around Alzheimer’s. Me personally affected, my mother passed away in October last year, early on set Alzheimer’s. We spent eight years wrestling with the disease.”

For more information on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram