Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s held at Tropical Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of people gathered in southwest Miami-Dade County to take part in a charity walk for a great cause.

The Miami-Dade Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held at Tropical Park on Saturday morning.

Local 10 News’ Will Manso was there, and he was joined by several members of the WPLG family.

Last weekend, more than $350,000 was raised from Broward County’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This week, it was Miami-Dade’s turn to host the event.

“We’re here to bring awareness,” said event chair Mike Sarasti. “A lot of people know about the research that’s happening around Alzheimer’s. Me personally affected, my mother passed away in October last year, early on set Alzheimer’s. We spent eight years wrestling with the disease.”

