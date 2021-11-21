80º
Loved ones hold vigil for teenager who died in police custody

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Members of the South Florida community gathered to honor a 16-year-old who died while in police custody.

Friends and relatives of Christopher Walls were seen hugging and comforting one another on Saturday night.

Walls died last weekend.

According to police, Walls led officers on a cross-county chase after allegedly carjacking someone at a Hollywood gas station.

The chase eventually ended with a crash in Miami-Dade County, police said, and that is where Saturday’s vigil was held.

An investigation is currently ongoing into what witnesses said happened after that crash.

Those witnesses claim officers beat and kicked Walls after pulling him from the wrecked vehicle.

