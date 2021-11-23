WATCH LIVE: DeSantis names Jared Moskowitz, Torey Alston to Broward commission

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two familiar faces in Broward are joining the county’s commission.

Jared Moskowitz and Torey Alston are being appointed to open commission seats by Ron DeSantis, the governor announced at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Alston, an alumnus of Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach, was most recently the chief of staff for the Florida Department of Transportation. Prior to that, he was the county’s chief of staff.

Moskowitz, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alum born in Coral Springs, was overseeing the state’s COVID-19 response as the state’s Division of Emergency Management Director before resigning from that post in February so he could spend more time with his family.

Moskowitz’s work in public service began in 2006 when at age 25 he was elected to the Parkland City Commission while he was studying law at Nova Southeastern University. He also served as a state representative for District 97 — representing Coral Springs, Tamarac, Sunrise and Plantation — from 2012-2019.

Ad

The news conference was held at the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 4 office at 3400 West Commercial Boulevard.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 News for further details.