Hialeah man accused of posting child porn on Snapchat

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Lixandro Pena, 23, is accused of posting sexually explicit images involving young children on social media. (Miami-Dade Corrections photo)

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he posted a number of sexually explicit images on social media involving young children.

Lixandro Pena, 23, faces eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

According to an arrest report, the disturbing images posted to Snapchat involved children just months old. Police say that at least one of the images included text suggesting it was “for a collection of people who love kids.”

Police say Pena was arrested at his home Tuesday night, and he was due in bond court Wednesday morning.

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

