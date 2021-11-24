Thanksgiving travel: Pack your patience at South Florida airports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The long lines could already be spotted inside Miami International Airport early Wednesday morning, as Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Wait times to get through security checkpoints are topping 30 minutes and are only expected to pick up through the day.

Airlines are also working through staffing shortages, which could make for an even more challenging travel experience.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,207,949 airline passengers at checkpoints across the country, which is about 91% of the pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week.

BREAKING NEWS: Yesterday, @TSA officers screened 2,207,949 airline passengers at checkpoints around the country. The figure represents about 91% versus pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week. pic.twitter.com/I8FxZ7kIlg — TSA (@TSA) November 24, 2021

Because of the large travel crowds, TSA recommends passengers arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic flights and three and a half hours before international flights.

Ad

#TravelAdvisory: Due to an increase in #Thanksgiving travel, our partners at Ask TSA recommend arriving at least two and a half hours before your domestic flight and three and a half hours before your international flight. #MIATravelTip pic.twitter.com/8XiLZDHXH6 — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) November 23, 2021

Seven out of 10 Americans are expected to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, and health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

Check back and watch Local 10 News for more updates on this busy travel day across the country.