64º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Thanksgiving travel: Pack your patience at South Florida airports

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Travel, Thanksgiving, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The long lines could already be spotted inside Miami International Airport early Wednesday morning, as Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Wait times to get through security checkpoints are topping 30 minutes and are only expected to pick up through the day.

Airlines are also working through staffing shortages, which could make for an even more challenging travel experience.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 2,207,949 airline passengers at checkpoints across the country, which is about 91% of the pre-pandemic volume screened in 2019 for that same day of the week.

Because of the large travel crowds, TSA recommends passengers arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic flights and three and a half hours before international flights.

Seven out of 10 Americans are expected to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, and health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

Check back and watch Local 10 News for more updates on this busy travel day across the country.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter