Family searches for missing woman last seen in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A family is asking for the public’s help in finding a loved one who has been missing since last Saturday.

28-year-old Dartell Lloyd has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 20.

“I will never, ever give up on finding her. She is like my keeper and I am her keeper,” said Sequoah Lloyd, her sister, speaking to Local 10 News on Thanksgiving Day. She said Dartell was last seen outside their home at the Marquis Apartments in Coral Springs.

“We’ve tried to do trackable apps. We thought we had a lead in Lauderdill,” said Sequoah Lloyd.

But that turned out not to be the case. The family has put together search parties over the last few days. They also filed a missing persons report with Coral Springs police.

Sequoah said her sister has suffered from past relationship traumas, so she’s worried, especially since it is unlike her sister to go missing for days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coral Springs police.