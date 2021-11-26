New Wynwood nightclub looks like a beehive inside

New "MAD" nightclub with honeycomb theme opens up in Wynwood

MIAMI – A new luxury nightclub has opened its doors in Wynwood.

“MAD is a lifestyle. We are trying to change what Wynwood is and we’re trying to provide a more luxurious experience,” said Joey Vega, Director of Operations.

The new hot spot mirrors a beehive. It was designed by the owners of “The Dirty Rabbit,” but it is a completely different experience.

“At The Dirty Rabbit we want to give the experience of a local bar. Here at MAD it’s more of nightlife experience and club experience,” said Vega.

The inside mixes glamour, art and unpredictable entertainment. When you arrive, a valet takes you to your host, who walks you to the Champagne room. The room is decorated with white giraffe heads and crystal chandeliers.

“We walk them to the Champagne bar. You select what you want to select and have a complimentary round,” said Vega.

From there you’re taken to the hive, where you will be seated at your honeycomb.

“The Friday party right now is called ‘Long Live the Queen’ and it’s about the queen bee. She signifies power and respect,” said Vega.

There are 24 VIP tables and high tops, with booths starting at $1,000, depending on the size of the group.

“It’s a very discreet boutique club. It’s not a major night club, but we want to give the best hospitality, best possible service and make sure the experience is like no other,” said Vega.

Make sure to come dressed to impress, because the dress code is strictly enforced.

MAD is open Friday and Saturday night, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.