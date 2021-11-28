After 69 years, Casino at Dania Beach ending jai alai for good

Sunday will be the final day fans can see fast-paced jai alai action in Broward County.

The Casino at Dania Beach will host its last jai alai games after almost 70 years.

The sport has struggled with popularity, particularly since online sports betting became legal in Florida.

Many are now looking to the future of the sport and how to make it sustainable.

“It’s an emotional weekend,” said Benny Bueno, Jai Alai Operations Manager at the Casino at Dania Beach. “Everybody is at the end of the road as far as jai alai in Dania Beach, but we will remain optimistic that we can find something to do with the sport in the near future.”

The casino has been the home of one of the last remaining full court frontons in the country.