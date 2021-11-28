Pair of South Florida families set to battle on The Great Christmas Light Fight Monday on Local 10

Two local families are even battling each other for the best holiday display, with a chance for the winner to take home some big bucks.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Holiday decorations are going up across South Florida, and some people are pulling out all the stops.

The families are the Sablich family from Fort Lauderdale and the McGonigles from Plantation.

They’ll be battling it out on Monday’s episode of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, which airs at 9 p.m. on Local 10.

“This was something that my dad and I started well over 30 years ago,” said Jennifer McGonigle-Collins. “The oohs and the aahs of the little ones that come by, and even the older ones, it warms the heart. It really does.”

Among the 102 Dalmatians, the inflatables and the new under the sea inspired set up, one of McGonigle-Collins’ favorite parts of her nearly one acre display is the tribute to the military.

Her father, who started this tradition with her, served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“It’s all for my dad, this whole thing that we continue doing is for my dad, that’s our why…for the community, for the children,” she said.

Back in Fort Lauderdale, it’s a display with a purpose.

“We wanted to combine our love for Christmas with our passion for animal rescue,” said Carol Sablich.

They use their light-filled spectacle to raise awareness and money for a local pet rescue, 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

At the end of the day, the family says it’s not about the lights.

“When somebody comes by no matter what’s going on in their life, they light up,” Sablich said.