Man tied to Coral Gables police-involved shooting had been out on bond

Henry Rodriguez faces multiple charges in an incident that authorities say led to his accomplice in a burglary being shot dead by police.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A man connected to the fatal police-involved shooting Sunday morning in Coral Gables appeared before a judge Monday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit, Henry Rodriguez was one of two suspects accused of breaking into vehicles in the 100 block of Calabria Avenue.

The other suspect, trying to flee, sped a U-haul truck toward officers, who opened fire and killed him, police said. The name of that suspect who was killed has not been released.

Investigators said they then found Rodriguez hiding underneath a car near the scene, and that a witness identified him as being involved in the vehicle burglary.

Rodriguez was allegedly the lookout and had been out on felony bond.

Rodriguez was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faces charges of felony murder (a death occurring during the commission of a felony) and burglary.

A judge found probable cause for the felony murder charge and ordered no bond. His arraignment was set for 21 days.

One officer was injured in the incident but was in stable condition at a local hospital, police said Sunday.