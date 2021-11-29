‘Message of fear’: Trespasser hangs anti-Semitic banner at Jewish center in Miami-Dade

A trespasser scaled a fence at the Homestead Jewish Center on Saturday to hang a banner with an anti-Semitic message ahead of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival also known as the Festival of Lights.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation and the Anti-Defamation League released a statement on Monday saying the banner used shorthand references to neo-Nazi, white supremacist, and alt-right ideals.

“Hate crimes may target individuals or single institutions, but are generally done to send a message of fear and intimidation to entire communities – and so entire communities must denounce these insidious acts,” Sarah Emmons, the regional director of ADL Florida, said in a statement.

The Homestead Police Department is investigating the incident at 183 NE 8th St. Jacob Solomon, the president and chief executive officer of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, also released a statement saying it was a hate crime.

“The Jewish community will not be intimidated by such blatant attempts to frighten us into hiding our identity. We have always been and will continue to be proudly and outwardly Jewish.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 305-247-1535.