Victim discusses being attacked, robbed in Miami Beach by man with sock full of rocks

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who was brutally attacked in Miami Beach is grateful to be alive.

Photographs show the cuts and bruises to the face, neck and body of 32-year-old Alla Postnikova.

“He grabs my hair and tried to pull me in an alley,” she told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe.

It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 22.

Posnikova was waiting for an Uber in the area of Ocean Drive and 5th Street after visiting with some friends.

“I start screaming and fighting back and run away to save my life,” she said.

According to a police report, the assailant was using a sock with rocks inside it to attack her.

“I have bruises in my arms and my legs,” she said.

Police eventually captured and arrested 28-year-old Ricky Williams.

Ricky Williams is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

“I am lucky to be alive,” Posnikova said. “If he had a knife or gun, the story could have been much worse.”

Police said Williams got away with $400 in cash from Posnikova’s purse but was soon caught and arrested.