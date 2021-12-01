3 juveniles arrested in connection with shooting, bailout in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three juveniles are expected in appear in court Wednesday, two days after they were allegedly involved in a shooting and bailout in Broward County.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, the suspects were involved in a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

She said the suspects then then ran away after crashing a car they were inside in the area of Northwest 34th Avenue and Seventh Street in Lauderhill.

“It sounded like a big cannon went off, and I could tell it was a car crashing,” Ashley Battle, who lives in the area, told Local 10 News.

All three suspects are facing charges of accessory to attempted murder. A fourth suspect is also being sought.

Authorities said the victim of the shooting suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. His condition has not been released.