Resiles’s murder trial continues with recordings of jailhouse calls, guard’s testimony

Dayontae Resiles's trial continued with prosecutors presenting evidence, including the recordings of jailhouse calls, to paint him as a someone who did everything he could to cover his tracks.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dayontae Resiles’s trial for the 2014 murder of Jill Halliburton Su at her home in Davie continued on Wednesday at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Prosecutors closed their case after showing the jury evidence that painted a guilty man who meticulously planned an escape in 2016 and manipulated others to set up a false alibi.

The evidence included recordings of jailhouse calls to coordinate his plot and the testimony of Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Hendrick.

“He is having her go on his Facebook account and delete various posts prior to and leading up to the murder,” Hendrick said in court about Resiles’s efforts to distance himself from the crime.

Meanwhile, Resiles’s defense attorneys have been casting doubt over who carried out the murder and will call several witnesses to the stand. Closing arguments could begin as soon as Thursday.