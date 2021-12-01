Woman’s stabbing on Miami Beach has become international news

The woman found stabbed Monday has been identified as Delfina Pan, and her friends tell Local 10 News that she died from her injuries.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – On Monday night, police blocked off a portion of Harding Avenue near 74th Street to investigate a gruesome scene. A woman was found with multiple stab wounds, her attacker was also injured. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Two days later, Miami Beach police remain extremely tight-lipped about the case, but the story is now making international headlines, mainly in Argentina, where they identify the victim as a native of that country named Delfina Pan.

“We don’t know anything, they don’t give us information. We don’t know if she’s OK,” a friend who arrived at the scene Monday said in Spanish.

Since then, a friend tells Local 10 News that she died after the stabbing, allegedly falling victim to a stalker. A school she attended in Buenos Aires also posted that update. Miami Beach police have not confirmed that information.