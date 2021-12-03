$2 million worth of art included in price of Miami penthouse offering 360-degree views of city

A penthouse sits in the heart of downtown Miami’s Brickell district with spectacular 360-degree views of all of Miami’s main attractions, towering up 67 floors!

MIAMI – Art Basel meets real estate inside a spectacular penthouse designed by ODP Architecture and Design.

The residential space sits in the heart of downtown Miami’s Brickell district with spectacular 360-degree views of all of Miami’s main attractions, towering up 67 floors!

Included in the price tag is more than $2 million worth of prestigious world-renowned art.

“Art Basel has become such a centerpiece of the world in Miami,” said listing agent Elena Bluntzer, with One Sotheby’s International Realty. “This apartment is going on the market at the right time for those art collectors to come and enjoy, so we expect this to be quite the property.”

Click the video above to see Local 10′s Andrea Martinez give you a tour of the $15.9 million property that’s on the market now.