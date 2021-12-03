Woman arrested in Miami Beach shoe store shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in connection to a Miami Beach shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Tyi Shim, 25, of Sunrise, is accused of shooting into the Snipes shoe store at 1345 Washington Ave., causing the glass window to shatter and other damage.

It happened Sunday shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

According to an arrest report, investigators believe the dispute that led to the shooting began when a man made “flirtatious remarks” toward Shim on the sidewalk along Washington Avenue. She allegedly told the man she would murder him, after which the man shoved her, police say.

Detectives say no one was hurt in the gunfire that followed.

Local 10 News cameras captured a bullet hole in the side of the business as well as two bullet holes in a car that was parked outside the shoe store.

Shim was arrested late Thursday night and faces multiple charges. She said in court that she attends pharmacy school and works at two pharmacies.

She was ordered to stay away from the man involved in the dispute and the owner of the shoe store.