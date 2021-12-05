Son of late Carrie Meek pays tribute to his pioneering mother

Starting Sunday, the Meek family the first of a number of public memorial events in the coming days to celebrate her life and legacy.

As a woman of many firsts, it’s hard not to think about South Florida politics without mentioning the late congresswoman Carrie Meek.

“She always loved people and cared about people,” said Meek’s son Kendrick Meek, a former U.S. Representative.

Her love and care for people, as her son describes, was felt by many early in her life as a teacher and school administrator.

“She loved to have fun and she loved a good time and she was brilliant,” Kendrick Meek said.

After the age of 50, Carrie Meek made the unexpected switch to politics.

She broke barriers as the first black female elected to the Florida Senate.

She also was among the first African-Americans from Florida to win a seat in Congress.

In 2003, due in part to health issues, Carrie Meek left Congress to make room for Kendrick.

“She always told me, ‘Kendrick to be a great leader, you have to be willing to do what you ask those to do that are willing to follow,’” Kendrick Meek said.

Her life of public service didn’t stop after leaving Washington, as she helped the poor and many others through her foundation.

Starting Sunday, the Meek family the first of a number of public memorial events in the coming days to celebrate her life and legacy.

A viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Senior High School.

On Monday, a wake will take place at Miami Dade College’s William and Joan Lehman Theater from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, a funeral service and celebration will take place at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Garden at 11 a.m.

“We as a family are just extremely proud of the example that she left with us here still in this community of how to live and how to serve,” Kendrick Meek said.