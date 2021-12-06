Miami-Dade board focuses on Biscayne Bay’s water quality problems

MIAMI – A board that will provide recommendations on matters related to Biscayne Bay’s water quality met for the first time on Monday in downtown Miami.

The Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board’s meeting was at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center. The board has 21 appointees with four-year terms.

The agenda from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. included an update from Pamela Sweeney, a scientist with the Division of Environmental Resource Management, or DERM.

The list of board members includes Commissioners Danielle Cohen, Jean Monestime, and Rebeca Sosa; the mayors of Coral Gables and Cutler Bay; and North Bay Village and Miami Shores council members.

The members also include experts from Florida International University, the University of Miami, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Biscayne National Park, the Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition, and the Nature Conservancy.