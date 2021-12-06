78º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Miami-Dade board focuses on Biscayne Bay’s water quality problems

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
A dolphin swims in Biscayne Bay.

MIAMI – A board that will provide recommendations on matters related to Biscayne Bay’s water quality met for the first time on Monday in downtown Miami.

The Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board’s meeting was at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center. The board has 21 appointees with four-year terms.

The agenda from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. included an update from Pamela Sweeney, a scientist with the Division of Environmental Resource Management, or DERM.

The list of board members includes Commissioners Danielle Cohen, Jean Monestime, and Rebeca Sosa; the mayors of Coral Gables and Cutler Bay; and North Bay Village and Miami Shores council members.

The members also include experts from Florida International University, the University of Miami, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Biscayne National Park, the Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition, and the Nature Conservancy.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter