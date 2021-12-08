Pomeranian with hot pink paws and tail stolen at BabyGirl’s Pet Grooming

Velma Royal said she regrets having entrusted her white dog with hot pink paws and tail to the BabyGirl’s Pet Grooming in North Miami Beach for boarding on Friday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Velma Royal said she regrets having entrusted her white dog with hot pink paws and tail to the BabyGirl’s Pet Grooming in North Miami Beach.

Royal left her pomeranian named Sasha there for boarding on Friday and she learned on Monday that she had been stolen.

“She is on medication, and she needs her medicine,” Royal said about her dog of about three years.

Royal hired Jamie Katz, a private investigator who specializes in pets. She is desperate to find little Sasha.

“The owner of the grooming salon is not talking to us,” Katz said.

To find Sasha, Katz is relying on tracking dogs, surveillance video, on the public, and on the police department’s help.

Katz and Royal are asking anyone with information about Sasha’s whereabouts to call 1-844-411-5289.