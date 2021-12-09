Surveillance video released of car used in Miramar shooting

Miramar police released surveillance video of a vehicle that was involved in a shooting last month in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police released surveillance video Thursday of a vehicle that was used during a shooting late last month at an apartment complex.

According to authorities, at least three people were inside the red sedan that was seen entering and leaving the Miramar Luxury Condominiums in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said the driver of the red, four-door sedan tailgated into the gated community before the shooter got out of the car and fired multiple shots into an apartment, through the sliding glass doors.

A man and a woman who were inside the apartment were shot and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police said both victims survived their injuries.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.