Arrest made after paintball shooting incident in Downtown Miami

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Police made an arrest after a person was injured in a paintball gun shooting in Downtown Miami.

In video obtained by Local 10 News, a car can be seen doing donuts while traffic is stopped in both directions along Biscayne Boulevard near FTX Arena.

The faint sound of what appears to be gunshots are described by witnesses.

Police have since taken 39-year-old Calix Green into custody.

He faces several charges, including Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Fleeing and Eluding and Criminal Mischief.

