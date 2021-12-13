1 person dies, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Hialeah, police say

The incident happened along the 1700 block of West 37th Street, with both victims being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one by helicopter and another by ground transport.

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting death in Hialeah.

Police took over a portion of a Target parking lot after they said two people were hit by gunfire.

The incident happened along the 1700 block of West 37th Street, with both victims being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one by helicopter and another by ground transport.

One of the victims succumbed to their injuries, police said.

Two people who were involved are in custody, said police, who added they don’t know what caused the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.