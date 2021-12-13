Man accused of shooting woman with paintball gun in Miami says he is innocent

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., on Sunday, drivers were doing donuts and there was a shooting on Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Ninth Street.

A woman was struck in the face with paintball pellets and bullets struck her car, police said. The woman identified Calix Green as the man who fired the paintball pellets. Officers found pellets in his car.

Green 39, said officers didn’t do a thorough investigation.

“I do a lot of like, little paintball events and stuff like that with my guys, so that’s why the paintballs were inside my vehicle,” Green said.

Green said he is innocent. Videos show another man firing a paintball gun at a nearby high rise. He admitted he was there, but only as a spectator.

“What they are alleging is not true,” Green said, adding he doesn’t fit the description of the suspect, which was “a young 20-year-old light skin male.”

The woman suffered minor injuries and refused treatment from paramedics.