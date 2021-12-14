Burglar follows Apple customer to steal purchase from parked car, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Burglars followed a shopper who spent more than $18,000 at an Apple store in Boca Raton and broke into the parked car in Doral to steal the purchase, police said.

Officers identified the man who followed the shopper’s 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander on Nov. 30 from Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade County as Wilson Tinoco.

Officers arrested Tinoco, 40, on Tuesday night and he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday, records show. Officers reported he was carrying $5,000 in cash.

According to the arrest form, Tinoco used a Colombian driver’s license at Zezgo Rent a Car to get the white Chrysler Voyager that he used to follow the victim’s Mitsubishi Outlander.

Tinoco is facing charges of grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.