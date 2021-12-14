Subcontractor found liable for massive 2019 water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Communication Concepts, a subcontractor of FPL, could be out tens of millions of dollars after a jury found the company 98% responsible for a massive water main break in Fort Lauderdale in 2019, which affected numerous businesses in surrounding areas for several days.

The trouble began on July 17, 2019 when FCC workers damaged a 42-inch water main with an underground drill near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, according to city officials.

Water was cut to downtown Fort Lauderdale, including at Galleria Mall. The fire department ordered downtown offices closed because there wasn’t water for fire suppression systems in the buildings.

Attorney David Dipietro was among the plaintiffs in the class action lawsuit. He said he had to close his downtown Fort Lauderdale law office that day, and it would be too costly for him to file a lawsuit against FPL on his own.

“The whole day was wiped out. We are about 15 employees; seven lawyers,” Dipietro said. “I think it is between $7,000 to $10,000 we lost that day in workable billable hours.”

According to the South Florida SunSentinel, during the week-long trial, the jury learned that FCC workers thought they had encountered a large rock when they drilled a 6-inch hole into the water main.

More than 9,000 businesses were represented in the class action lawsuit. A spokesperson for class action attorneys Adam Moskowitz, Bill Scherer and Cristina Pierson said the lawyers already settled with FPL and the other defendants in the civil case.

“We are grateful to the jury and Judge Levenson, for giving us the time to complete the certified class liability phase of the case. We look forward to conducting the damages trial next,” the attorneys said in a statement.