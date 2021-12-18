Arrest made in case of 3 women robbing Tamarac beauty supply shop

TAMARAC, Fla. – Police have arrested a women they say was involved in a beauty supply store robbery that took place last week in Tamarac.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Eonie Jones on Friday.

Her arrest comes five days after three women robbed the Beauty Plug supply store located at 6949 West Commercial Boulevard.

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

In the video, the three women can be seen walking into the store and collecting several items before one of the women pepper sprayed an employee.

One of the women was holding a young child during the robbery while another appeared to be pregnant.

The store’s owner said it was her daughter who was pepper sprayed.

Jones has been charged with robbery with a weapon and appeared before a Broward County judge on Saturday morning.

Ad

During the hearing, the judge noted Jones has 15 other charges from separate cases with another judge.

She was being held on $25,000 bond.

The shop’s owner told Local 10 News that Jones is who pepper sprayed her daughter.

She also said Jones was wearing one of the stolen wigs in her mugshot, which can be seen at the top of this page.

Local 10 News Reporter Ian Margol and Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Lewis contributed to this story.