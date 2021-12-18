Key West police arrest 2 Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies for off-duty fight with 3 Navy sailors

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West Police arrested two off-duty Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Connor Curry and 25-year-old Trevor Pike were taken into custody after getting into a fight with three U.S. Navy sailors.

One of the sailors had to be airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police said officers observed Curry and Pike arguing with the sailors at approximately 1:43 a.m. along the 500 block of Duval Street in Key West.

Pike allegedly struck a 27-year-old sailor in the face while Curry pushed him, causing the sailor to hit his head on the sidewalk, authorities said.

Police charged both deputies with disorderly conduct, and Pike was also charged with battery.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Curry and Pike will be placed on unpaid leave pending a criminal investigation, as well as an internal affairs investigation.

“I am saddened by this incident, and it will be fully investigated,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

Ad

The three sailors were also charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

The sailors are with a squadron visiting U.S. Naval Air Station Key West.

Authorities have not updated the health status of the sailor that was rushed to the hospital.