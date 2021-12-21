Holiday travel season: Arrive to airport 3 hours before flight for domestic flights

The rise in cases, at least for now, does not appear to be putting a stop to the holiday travel plans for many.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The holiday travel season started at Miami International Airport and at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

Travelers with domestic flights need to arrive at least three hours before and at least three hours and 30 minutes for foreign flights, an airport representative said on Monday.

The airport’s parking was full by Monday afternoon, according to Jack Varela, a spokesman for MIA. He suggested travelers get a ride to the airport, wear easily removable shoes, and check in online.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden’s administration activated a requirement for all inbound U.S. travelers to show negative COVID test results the day before departure.

More about omicron

Since it is more contagious than delta, epidemiologists expect omicron to become the dominant variant by early next year in the U.S. Researchers at the University of Miami Health lab said it already makes up for the majority of the cases in Miami-Dade County.

There is plenty of uncertainty since it is unclear if omicron causes a more severe disease than delta. Scientists do know unvaccinated Americans face a higher risk. Research shows the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot offers protection against omicron.

