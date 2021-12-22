Coral Springs rapist threatened to put a Voodoo curse on victims, police say

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two women told detectives the man who raped them in Coral Springs showed them a Voodoo altar and threatened to put a curse on them if they reported him to authorities.

Detective Michelle Gianino reported Stanley Emmanuel Jeanty’s pattern of behavior has escalated and his predatory nature towards vulnerable women is concerning, according to an arrest warrant.

Officers arrested Jeanty on Tuesday and he is facing two counts of sexual battery in Broward County. Gianino fears Jeanty could have more victims who he intimidated.

Jeanty, who is well-known in the local Haitian community, used his position of employment to gain the trust of the victim, according to the Coral Springs Police Department.

One of his victims, who is Haitian, was waiting for the bus on Sept. 18, when Jeanty drove up and offered to take her home, she declined at first, but he persuaded her, according to the arrest warrant.

Jeanty allegedly told her he worked at Spirit Airlines and could help get her a job there, and instead of taking her home, he drove to his apartment and helped her fill out an application online, police said.

The victim said he dropped her off at home at first. He returned to pick her up later to complete the process of the application at his apartment where he raped her, police said.

The victim told police Jeanty used a U.S. Army identification to gain her trust and after raping her he took a picture of her on the floor naked and threatened to distribute it if she called police.

“Don’t do anything stupid,” Jeanty said, according to the victim. He allegedly later also told her he loved her.

She tried to escape, but he outpowered her, pinned her down, and he raped her again, according to the arrest warrant. The victim told police he threatened to kill her and walked to the closet where there was a Voodoo altar and threatened to put a curse on her family.

Two of Jeanty’s victims said he had a camera on his bedroom nightstand. Gianino, of the special victims unit, is anyone with information about other cases to call him at 954-346-1789 or mgianino@coralsprings.org.