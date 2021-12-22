Sexual predator on probation was likely involved in several attacks in Coral Gables, police say

This photo of Gary Alexander Arroliga, a registered sexual predator, was taken on May 28. He is accused of reoffending on Sunday.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A registered sexual predator who was out on probation is facing charges after a sexual battery on Sunday morning in Coral Gables. Detectives believe he was involved in other similar incidents.

Gary Arroliga is on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s database on sexual offenders and predators and listed his residence as 601 Douglas Rd., where officers arrested him on Tuesday. The SWAT team responded.

Arroliga, 34, is accused of grabbing a woman from behind by the neck as she was walking home about 6:25 a.m., on Dec. 19 near the intersection of Salzedo Street and Menores Avenue.

The victim told police officers Arroliga forced her into an underground garage where he sexually assaulted her. The victim reported Arroliga used violence and threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply.

A passing vehicle distracted Arroliga and the victim was able to run away from the garage area. She told officers Arroliga chased her for about a block and tackled her. There was a struggle, and she fought him off until he ran away.

Ad

The victim and two witnesses contributed to the composite sketch officers used to identify Arroliga. He was being held without bond on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Arroliga is facing charges of sexual battery by threats, sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and false imprisonment.