WWII veteran celebrates milestone birthday with a parade in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – Private Arthur Harris, an Army veteran and longtime West Park resident, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with a special parade organized just for him.

Private Harris is celebrating 101 years of life and says he is feeling pretty fair and is thankful. He moved to West Park in 1964 and has lived in the neighborhood ever since.

He was drafted into the Army during WWII, where he traveled all over the South Pacific. Harris was proud to share that he served our country from three years, three months and 17 days.

Members of the tight knit West Park community lined the sidewalks of his neighborhood during the parade on Wednesday morning, showing Harris lots of love and well wishes.

“We are a small community, but our legacy goes back so far and he is a living testament of that legacy here,” said West Park Mayor, Felicia Brunson.

Private Harris was married to his wife Lettie for more than half his 101 years.

“He’s always been a hard worker and that’s what he put in us,” said his son James Harris.

They raised 12 children, the oldest 79, the youngest is 54 and a Marine.

“We never had the lights off, we always had food in the refrigerator. He always made a way. He worked two jobs most of his life,” said his son Michael Harris.

His family is happy to celebrate him this year and for many years to come.

“I want him to keep doing what he’s doing and the Lord will keep blessing him and that’s all I can wish for,” said his son Timothy Harris.

The centenarian said his faith has carried him through recent hardships and all the way to his 101st birthday. He says his faith will take him to his next birthday, 102.