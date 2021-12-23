Police locate new documents in cold case of Air Force servicewoman’s death

Former Air Force servicewoman Anna Marie Mullin was found dead on the front steps of St. Clement’s Catholic Church in 1982.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A renewed plea for answers in an almost 40 year old cold case.

Detectives are asking the public for any information in the Anna Marie Mullin case.

In 1982, police officers found Anna Marie Mullin dead on the front steps of St. Clement’s Catholic Church. She was choked to death, according to police. The night before, she was out at a bar and left with an unidentified man, possibly the man in a police sketch.

That sketch is one of the few pieces of evidence police have to go off of today.

Now, about three decades after Mullin’s death, Wilton Manors handed over the unsolved case to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO Detective Walter Foster was assigned to the case, and he said all he received from Wilton Manors was a file. Mullin’s sister, Fran Kubes, said officers didn’t even include the clothes or shoes she was wearing as evidence.

Ad

“We have been asking for 39 years and we still can’t get a direct answer from them; even a report; give us a report,” Kubes recently said.

Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker, who joined the department in 1996 as a civilian employee and has been the chief since April, said he is trying to get Kubes answers.

Local 10 News asked Detective Foster and Chief Blocker more about the 2012 case transfer, but little details were given.

The Wilton Manors Police Department told the Mullin family via email: “It is our goal to provide Ms. Kubes an answer within 30 days or by January 12, 2022, where we believe all evidence is, or is not, in this case.”

Police say they have located additional documents related to the Mullin case.

Local 10 Crime Specialist Bridgette Matter asked Blocker about the possibility of lost or misplaced evidence.

“If there is missing evidence, our agency will be 100% transparent with the family of Anna Marie Mullin,” Blocker said.

Ad

In the weeks Local 10 has communicated with Wilton Manors PD, the Mullin case was transferred back from BSO.

It is the only case WMPD has taken back to investigate. The Mullin family wants more done and is anxious to hear what police find in the coming weeks.

A $10,000 reward stands for any information leading to an arrest in the case.