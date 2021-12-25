Dozens of flights canceled in South Florida: More than 20 at FLL, at least 24 at MIA

Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of flights were canceled on Saturday morning at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and at Miami International Airport.

According to airport officials, there were more than 20 flights canceled at FLL and at least 24 flights canceled at MIA as of 10:30 a.m. The coronavirus pandemic’s omicron variant is having an impact on crews.

According to the FlightAware database, the flights were among about the 2,519 cancelations on Saturday nationwide. Delta reported the most cancelations with 290, and United followed with 238.

Delta Air Lines released a statement on Friday attributing the cancelations to “a combination of issues” including the winter weather in the northwest and the northeast and the omicron variant.

United Airlines also released a statement reporting the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on flight crews and the people who run the operations.

”As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

