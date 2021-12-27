Dryer malfunction causes house fire in Cooper City

Fire fighters believe a dryer malfunction in a garage caused a house fire on Sunday in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Firefighters believe a dryer malfunction caused a Cooper City house fire that started in the garage and damaged a parked car.

The residents of the home were able to escape on Sunday and no one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane.

More than two dozen Broward firefighters responded to the home at Southwest 49th Manor and Southwest 104th Avenue, west of Palm Avenue.

It took the firefighters about 20 minutes to control the flames and extinguish the fire.

Photos courtesy of Raymond Briant.