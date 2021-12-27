79º
Hollywood officers share Christmas story about meeting boy ‘with heart of gold’

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police search for generous young man who left piggy bank money in holiday card

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A boy opened his piggy bank and recently decided to include his savings in a Christmas card for the Hollywood Police Department. But he didn’t have a return address.

“To HPD, thank you for your service! From my piggy bank to you. William S. Hernandez.”

Deanna Bettineschi, a spokeswoman for the department, asked the public for help with finding him. The little boy got the message and showed up with breakfast.

Boy and his family bring breakfast to officers at the Hollywood Police Department. (HPD)

To show their gratitude, officers also put together a bag with gear that has the Hollywood Police Department’s insignia and surprised him on Christmas Day.

“We all know he has a heart of gold ... We just wanted to share with everyone the joy he brought our Department this holiday season. He will always be a part of our HPD family,” Bettineschi wrote on Monday.

