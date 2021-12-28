BSO: Suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with deputies on Christmas Day

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday, two days after authorities say he shot at Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies near Fort Lauderdale.

Ga Quon Reed appeared in court Tuesday morning and was ordered held without bond.

He faces three counts of premeditated attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

According to authorities, deputies initially observed a shooting that occurred at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue while on routine patrol.

Authorities say Reed exchanged gunfire with deputies as they were trying to detain him and then got into a vehicle before fleeing the area on foot.

One person inside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

A motive for the initial shooting remains unclear.

BSO is investigating that incident while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the deputy-involved shooting, per standard protocol.