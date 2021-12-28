74º
Dozens of flights canceled at airports in South Florida, thousands nationwide

Amy Viteri, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Airlines are forced to cancel flights amid staff shortages and severe weather on Monday.

MIAMI – While the number of fliers this holiday season was surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the flight cancelations continued on Monday at airports in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had 16 cancelations, including 6 outgoing flights and 10 incoming flights. Miami International Airport had 41 cancelations, including 17 outgoing flights and 24 incoming flights.

Indira Almeida-Pardillo, a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said that despite the disruptions air travel is clearly rebounding.

“Yesterday we had over 155,000 passengers even with the cancelations and delays,” Almeida-Pardillo said.

Flight cancellations continued on Monday while some U.S. airlines faced staff shortages associated with coronavirus cases, bad weather and other complications during the holiday season..

The cancelations nationwide were in the thousands. Airlines attributed them to staff shortages due to the omicron-fueled rise in coronavirus infections and winter weather disruptions in Minneapolis, Seattle and Salt Lake City.

Delta, United, JetBlue and American were the most affected.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced the number of days required for quarantine. This should help airline employees who tested positive for the coronavirus to be able to return to work sooner.

Flight cancelations continued on Sunday. Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst, said some of those cancelations were attributed to staff shortages and were an option of last resort.

