Man reportedly dumps 900 pounds of trash in Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida Keys man is under arrest after Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies said he illegally dumped more than 900 pounds of trash.

Bryce Austyn Street, 22, of Stock Island was charged with dumping or littering in excess of 500 pounds after he was arrested Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Rick Ramsay saw a pile of bicycles, yard waste, old water heaters and other miscellaneous trash near the corner of Front Street and 4th Avenue on Stock Island.

Street was identified as the suspect and when detectives contacted him, he said he was “aware of the trash.”

He was arrested and bond was set at $20,000.

Monroe County Public Works went out and removed the trash.