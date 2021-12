MIAMI – City of Miami police have located a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday.

According to authorities, Martha Alvarez was found in good health and is being reunited with her family.

Police said she had last been seen on Tuesday in the Flagami area. She was wearing a white and gray nightgown.

Police said she suffers from schizophrenia and depression.

Authorities did not immediately confirm where Alvarez was found.