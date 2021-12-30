Broward County to give out at-home COVID test kits starting Thursday at library locations

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County will begin distributing what officials say are a limited supply of COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents, while supplies last. The distribution will start Thursday, Dec. 30 and continue Friday, Dec. 31, from drive-through, curbside service lanes outside of nine county libraries.

Proof of Broward County residency is required and two kits per household will be given until supplies run out, according to officials. The locations are.

African American Research Library & Cultural Center , 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Hollywood Branch, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Northwest Branch Library, 1580 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Northwest Regional Library, 3151 North University Drive, Coral Springs. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.

Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch, 10500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

West Regional Library, 8601 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries and facial coverings should be worn while picking up the kits in the drive-through.

Broward County officials said that there may be more kit inventory to distribute in the coming days and depending on demand. The test kits were secured through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Visit Broward.org/Coronavirus for ongoing updates to the list of Library locations with kit inventory to distribute.