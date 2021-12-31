More at-home COVID test kits for Broward, Miami-Dade on Friday

Broward and Miami-Dade county will distribute more at-home test kits on Friday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County ran out of much of its supply of at-home rapid test kits on Thursday by the afternoon, but they will be back at it at eight library locations on Friday.

Miami-Dade County announced it will also be distributing at-home COVID test kits at eight library locations on Friday.

Broward locations

Proof of Broward County residency is required and two kits per household will be given until supplies run out, according to officials. The county is continually updating its Rapid Test Kit Distribution web page and is advising residents to check the site before heading out to the location to check availability. Locations will close when all kits have been given out.

Click here for the latest Test Kit Distribution information throughout the day.

The locations are:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center , 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Hollywood Branch, 2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center, 2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

North Regional/Broward College Library, 1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Northwest Branch Library, 1580 NW 3rd Ave., Pompano Beach. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch, 10500 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

West Regional Library, 8601 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

While Northwest Regional Library in Coral Springs distributed kits on Thursday, they will not have kits available Friday, according to the county.

Ad

Test kits will not be available inside the libraries and will be distributed through drive-through. Facial coverings should be worn while picking up the kits. The test kits were secured through a partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Miami-Dade locations

In Miami-Dade County, free take-home rapid test kits will be distributed at eight library locations on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 St., Miami

Naranja Branch Library, 14850 SW 280 St., Miami

North Dade Regional Library , 2455 NW 183 St., Miami Gardens

Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura

Main Library, 101 West Flagler St., Miami

Miami Beach Regional Library , 227 22nd St., Miami Beach

Miami Lakes Branch Library , 6699 Windmill Gate Road, Miami Lakes

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami

Miami-Dade County sites will accommodate anyone arriving by transit or without a car, but drive-through is encouraged. Facial coverings are required.

Click here for more information about Miami-Dade County’s test-kit distribution.