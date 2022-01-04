Suspect in Haiti president assassination appearing in Miami federal court

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios is set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, records show, making him the first suspect to be formally charged in the July assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.

MIAMI – One of the main suspects in the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse is now in U.S. custody and is expected to appear in federal court in Miami.

Records show that Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon, making him the first person to be formally charged in the killing.

Palacios was previously in custody in Jamaica before being deported to Colombia, but instead he was seemingly brought to the United States. His suspected role in the plot to kill Moïse has not yet been revealed.

Moïse was shot dead on July 7 in an ambush at his home. The shooting also injured his wife Martine, who was brought to Miami for treatment.

Investigators arrested dozens of people in connection with the assassination, some of whom have ties to South Florida. Among those are 19 former Colombian soldiers, including Palacios, who was a member of Colombia’s military for 20 years.

The Colombian government has said that the majority of the ex-soldiers were duped and thought they were on a legitimate mission to provide protection and that only a few knew it was a criminal mission.

The office of Haiti’s prime minister issued a brief statement, saying only that it wanted justice to prevail.

Former Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the U.S. taking custody of Palacios was in a step in the right direction, but he urged local authorities to work with the U.S. to extradite him so he can face justice in Haiti.