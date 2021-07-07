First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse arrives in South Florida for treatment after being shot multiple times

First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse brought to South Florida for treatment after being shot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The nation of Haiti has the world’s attention following a horrible tragedy.

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his own home in Port Au-Prince in the early morning hours Wednesday.

His wife, Martine Moïse, was shot multiple times in the incident and was flown to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, arriving at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Arrangements were made for her to be taken to Miami for treatment at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said her vitals are stable but critical.

She was flown to South Florida by Trinity Air Ambulance.

Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood learned Moïse was suffering from gunshot wounds to her arms and thigh along with a severe injury to her hand and her abdomen.

She was surrounded by law enforcement as she was taken off the air ambulance and loaded into a private ambulance.

Haiti Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement that the president’s assassination was a “highly coordinated attack by a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

He vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

